A video has emerged online showing embattled Oyo transport boss, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, armed with knives

Auxiliary is a former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oyo state chapter

In 2020, Governor Seyi Makinde appointed Auxiliary chairman of the state's Park Management Committee (PMS)

Ibadan, Oyo state - A video showing Oyo state transport leader and political enforcer, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, armed with knives has elicited reactions on the social networking site, Twitter.

A social media user, @IfedolapoOsun, on Tuesday, May 30, posted a 29-seconds clip of Auxiliary dancing while being hailed by local drummers.

The Oyo Police Command recently raided the apartment of the sacked chairman of Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary and recovered arms. Photo credit: @IfedolapoOsun

The now-sacked chairman of Park Management System (PMS) could be seen armed with knives, clutched to thigh holsters. He was wearing a campaign shirt of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state. It is not immediately clear when the video was taken.

The video, which has garnered over 388, 000 views as of the time of publishing this report, evoked various reactions on Twitter, with some questioning the motive behind a civilian being armed in such a way.

See some reactions below:

@BiAdewale wrote:

"Olu omo no do reach auxiliary."

@Chidera_Chid said:

"And Yoruba people were blaming the Igbos for having Kanu."

@ADEMOLA0303 commented:

"Seyi Makinde used him for second term and dump him. Seyi lack leadership."

Simeon Okoro wrote:

"This one's confidence comes directly from what one baba had told him....juju that will fail him soon."

@PetercleverOny3 said:

"Why is he armed is he a security agent?"

@chinedu_samson wrote:

"Why are they acting as if he wasn’t their own? Their executioner ? See him on a normal day geared up."

@MbashAudu1 lamented:

"See how a civilian is openly brandishing weapons,we’re down bad!"

@Movichy_ZYM wrote:

"First of all everything is wrong about this video.. why does he have two knives like some ikorodu ninja."

Police raid Auxiliary’s Ibadan home, recover weapons

On Tuesday, May 30, police authorities in Oyo said they raided Auxiliary's residence in the state capital.

Weapons and ammunition were reportedly recovered, The Guardian reported.

During the operation, Auxiliary reportedly escaped, but some of his lieutenants were arrested by the police, The Punch also reported.

Police personnel alleged that Auxiliary's loyalists were planning to cause trouble in Oyo state.

Makinde dissolves Auxiliary's committee

Before the police’s raid, Governor Makinde on Monday, May 29, ordered the dissolution of Auxiliary’s committee with immediate effect.

Makinde’s directive dissolving the PMS Disciplinary Committee, headed by Auxiliary, was conveyed in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi.

There were fears among residents of possible terror, but the police swung into action on Tuesday, May 30, and raided Auxiliary’s home.

Auxiliary docked for vandalising Tinubu's billboards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Auxiliary was docked for vandalising campaign billboards of Bola Tinubu.

Oyo state is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The charge sheet indicated that Auxilliary faced a 6-count charge bothering on the willful destruction of billboards of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the Igbo-Ora and Ido area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

