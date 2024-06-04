Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a member of the PDP, suggests a comprehensive list of non-performing ministers

The suggestion made public via Abubakar's social media handle, coincides with increasing scrutiny on Tinubu's government's performance

However, Nigerians weigh in on social media, with some calling for a complete overhaul of the cabinet

Kano,Kano -Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suggested a comprehensive list of non-performing ministers for possible dismissal as the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks its one-year milestone.

Legit.ng reports that the suggestion is pivotal in Nigerian politics, as the Tinubu-led government faces increasing scrutiny over its performance and promises made during the election campaign.

PDP chieftain suggests lists non-performing ministers to Tinubu Photo credit: @jrnaib2, Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

You would recall that president Bola Tinubu, while speaking to a group of Arewa leaders in Abuja, vowed to sack any under-performing minister in his cabinet.

His words: "I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians."

Abubakar's list of 'under-performing' ministers

In this light, Abubakar, however, took to his X handle, on Tuesday, June 4, to make public a proposed list that the president should consider for dismissal.

He said:

"Name top 5 non-performing ministers that should be sacked by Tinubu: Minister of Youths, Minister of power, Minster of Marine & Blue Economy, Minster of women affairs, Defence Minister. "

Reactions over the list

Nigerians have also taken to their X handles to react to the proposed list by the APC chieftain.

A user by the name Elon Musk, said:

"He should sack all of them and bring in people willing to work and make an impact."

Another user, Lawale Gbeminiyi, said:

"When Tinubu is talking about sacking non-performing ministers, he's referring to ministers with less or no political value. Of course, he can't sack ministers that will enhance his 2027 aspirations.

"So, if you're looking at performance in terms of works, you're looking the wrong way."

Source: Legit.ng