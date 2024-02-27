A lady has been sent to Kirikiri correctional centre for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Ajah, Lagos state

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police spokesperson, confirmed the development on Tuesday, February 27, via a statement

Hundeyin shared further details on the assault and also a video that showed clearly how the woman handled the officer in uniform

Ikeja, Lagos state - Omorogbe Jennifer Soni, a 26-year-old woman, who was seen in a viral video assaulting a police officer in Ajah, Lagos, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, has been arraigned by the Lagos state police command.

What the lady did to the officer

According to the video, Omorogbe had a heated argument with the police officer and when she attempted to get close to her car, Omorogbe pushed the female officer, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police take action

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police public relations officer, confirmed the development on Tuesday, February 27, in a post shared on his X account.

Hundeyin disclosed that Soni was caught on camera on Wednesday, February 21 in the Ajah area of the state assaulting the officer.

According to the charge sheet presented to the magistrate by the police prosecutor, the defendant was arraigned on a five-count charge.

The lady was arraigned at the the Etiosa Magistrate Court, Ajah and has been remanded at the Kirikiri female correctional centre till her next court session on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

He tweeted:

"Omorogbe was arraigned the following day, February 22, 2024 at the Etiosa Magistrate Court, Ajah and has been remanded to the Kirikiri Female Correctional Centre till the next hearing on March 27, 2024.

"The Lagos State Police Command advices Lagosians to remain law-abiding in their day-to-day activities with all and sundry as anyone found guilty of violating the law would be dealt with in accordance with the law."

