The security situation across the country has led to the suspension of train services along the Lagos-Kano route and the Ajaokuta station

This was disclosed by the managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria on Tuesday, August 2

Okhiria confirmed that some gunmen had launched an attack on passengers leaving the Ajaokuta station on Monday, August 1, in their private cars and other vehicles

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the Lagos-Kano and Ajaokuta train services following threats of terrorist attacks on passengers.

The suspension followed gunmen's attack on some passengers who used the Warri-Itakpe route on Monday, August 1.

The Federal Government has suspended services for the Lagos-Kano route and Ajaokuta station over the threat of a terrorist attack. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that sources who spoke on the incident noted that train services along the Lagos-Kano route and the Ajaokuta train station will not resume until security in that area was guaranteed.

Speaking on the incident, the managing director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria the corporation decided to not stop at the Ajaokuta state anymore.

His words:

“We have not stopped (services), rather what we said was that we are not going to be stopping at the Ajaokuta station.

“This is because yesterday (Monday), while passengers were leaving the station with their private cars and buses, they had people shooting at them. So we said we will not stop there again for passengers.

“The train is still running, but for now we will not be stopping at Ajaokuta because they have some concerns there. We heard that they removed their traditional ruler in that location and the local government chairman there.”

Suspension of Lagos-Kano route

Addressing the challenges faced on the Lagos-Kano rail route, Okhiria noted that the NRC had also suspended its services for that particular shuttle.

He said services on the Lagos-Kano route were suspended due to security concerns and perceived attacks from bandits.

He added:

“No, apart from the Lagos to Kano (train service) because the Kaduna route is affected by the activities of bandits; and it (Lagos-Kano route) was stopped because we have to pass through Minna and Kaduna when heading to Kano. So we have to stop it for now.”

Source: Legit.ng