A Nigerian not-for-profit organisation is set to employ about 100,000 people in the next seven years

Tech4Dev, with support from Microsoft, said it aims to achieve the feat via Business Process Outsourcing

Microsoft expressed optimism about the project, stating that it is ready to empower Nigerians and Africans

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Microsoft has disclosed plans to support Nigeria’s Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise, in employing 100,000 young Africans via Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) over the next seven years.

Microsoft’s Country Director Nigeria and Ghana, Ola Williams, said that millions of people are being trained in Nigeria and other African countries yearly with no jobs after the training.

Microsoft to support a Nigerian company to employ 100,000 people Credit: Peter Griffith

Source: Getty Images

Microsoft to empower Nigerian youths

She said that through Taltrix, Tech4Dev is seeking to close the gap by creating employment opportunities for the people.

She disclosed that Nigeria has the population and is in the best position to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the scheme.

Nairametrics reports that the Microsoft Country Director stated that Nigerians are innovative and hungry to learn, stating that there are opportunities to harness the potential of Nigerians and Africans.

She said the tech giant plans to empower every person and organization to achieve more.

The company's initiative is set to empower graduates with digital skills

Tech4Dev began the Taltrix initiative to empower graduates and various other digital and creatives with decent jobs amid a hike in unemployment.

The company has infrastructures in 14 Nigerian cities that can employ about 1,000 people across Africa.

According to Joel Ogunsola, Taltrix CEO, the company wants to employ 100,000 people directly from Nigeria and across Africa over the next seven years.

“We believe that the outsourcing sector is likely to grow to become a $200 billion sector on the continent,” he said.

Also, Oladiwura Oladepo, the executive director of Tech4Dev, said the organization would help drive economic growth on the continent.

Many tech companies have indicated interest in helping Nigerians and entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.

Recently, the Google Accelerator Programme selected some Nigerian and African startups for seed funding and training.

Flutterwave teams up with Microsoft to improve financial inclusion worldwide

Legit.ng reported that Microsoft, a multinational technology firm based in the United States, has teamed with Flutterwave, a fintech company based in Nigeria, to promote financial innovation and digital inclusion in Africa.

A few months ago, Legit.ng reported that Flutterwave emerged as one of Nigeria’s globally renowned brands in 2022.

According to Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa, the partnership is significant because many people still struggle to obtain financial services to pay their bills.

Source: Legit.ng