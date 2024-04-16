A Nigerian software engineer, previously at Microsoft, has garnered online acclaim for her video detailing a typical workday

She described starting her work at 9 am, engaging in her tasks, and later being invited to address a visiting group of women in tech, highlighting the company’s inclusive culture

The video also featured a segment where she showcased her meal choice for the day, providing a personal touch by sharing her food preferences with her audience

A Nigerian lady, formerly employed as a Software Engineer at Microsoft, captured the online community’s interest when she divulged her daily work routine.

In her video, she narrated beginning her day at 9 am and, following a period of productivity, she was requested to address a group of women in technology who were guests at the company.

An excited Microsoft lady shares her experience at work. Photo credit: @chisom_nw

Source: TikTok

Additionally, she seized the opportunity to exhibit her culinary selection for the day, offering viewers a glimpse into her dietary preferences, as shown by @chisom_nw.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Queenkechio said:

“I no even know say Microsoft Dey Nigeria.”

Vay nhanh wrote:

“Omo. this Microsoft office.. the only company that can take me back to On site work in this coUntry!”

Adedoyin commented:

“Are macbooks allowed here?”

Dahnell:

“She's randomly using Christian Dior bag $4k 9u got bangz.”

Bmd also commented:

“Una dey program or just talking about programming.”

Mr Incredible:

“Can I work for my Microsoft even if I don't have a school degree?”

Fidelixokosunjose:

“What exactly is Ur job at Microsoft and is the food free.”

IamDinma:

“Ma im a girl studying software engineeing at babcock..do u have any tips for me before and after we graduate.”

Destined9355:

“Come let's marry.I don't want to settle for less. I'm a graphic designer.”

Demilola:

“Visited on International Women's Day. All I can say is it's a privilege to work in a place like Microsoft. I hope to work here one day.”

Idkwhoooup:

“Honest question please im an undergraduate student studying computer science is getting this job possible as a 2/1 student?”

Lady works from home, earns in dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has made a clip showing how she combines her remote job with a full-time job in Lagos state.

She revealed in a video that she has three abroad-based clients that she works for. After settling into her office, she did some minor jobs waiting for her online.

Minutes into checking her PC, she saw an email that showed she had been paid about N200k for the work she did for just two weeks.

There is also a story of a Nigerian lady resident in Canada has shared an online job capable of paying $100 (N88,000) per hour.

Source: Legit.ng