A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video of herself dancing at her late parent's graveside and sharing her achievements with them

In the trending video, she also informed them that she survived in the theatre and her wedding was coming up

Her comments section was flooded with both emotional and congratulatory messages from netizens

A Nigerian lady recently visited her late parents' graveside to inform them about the remarkable events in her life.

The lady identified as @slimoma1 returned home with good news for her parents who passed away due to undisclosed circumstances.

Lady dances by her parents' grave

While showcasing her dance moves by their graveside, she informed them that her wedding was around the corner.

She further revealed happily that she survived the theatre and netizens found the clip so emotional.

She captioned the video:

“Dancing at my parent grave to tell them am back and that I survived the theater and that my marriage is coming.”

Reactions as lady dances by parents grave

The TikTok video stirred lots of emotional comments from netizens who watched the video via the platform.

Many social media users took to the comments section to congratulate her on her wedding while assuring her that everything will be fine.

Watch the video below:

Lady cries out after visiting Mohbad's graveside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was present during the exhumation of late singer Mohbad's body in Ikorodu cried out online.

The TikTok video triggered a wave of responses from netizens, who demanded answers and accountability.

Source: Legit.ng