The Nigerian police have arrested Igwe Gift Okechukwu, a fake neurologist, for criminal offences

Okechukwu was arrested for duping Anita Chinwe Mathias, a POS operator in Owerri, Imo state, of N21 million

The police are charging Okechukwu with multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, organ trafficking fraud, cybercrime, impersonation, and others

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro.

FCT, Abuja - An alleged fake doctor, Igwe Gift Okechukwu, has been apprehended by the police for defrauding Anita Chinwe Mathias, a POS operator in Owerri, Imo state, of N21 million.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while presenting the suspect in Abuja, disclosed that Okechukwu is under investigation for multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, organ trafficking fraud, cybercrime, stealing, impersonation, deceit, cheating, and identity theft.

Okechuckuwu has been charged with several offences like cybercrime, organ trafficking and others. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

The arrest of Okechukwu was prompted by a report filed with the Force Criminal Investigation Department by Mathias.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She recounted how Okechukwu, posing as Dr. Henry Ovie, a neurologist newly transferred to FMC, Owerri, tricked her into entering a code into her POS machine.

Okechukwu claimed he was expecting money and requested to use Mathias' POS for the transaction.

The fake medical practitioner transferred N5.5 million to her account to convince Mathias of his authenticity.

However, it was later revealed that this transaction was a deceptive move, part of the imposter's planned fraud.

Okechukwu's fake identity uncovered

Adejobi explained that the suspect, posing as a neurologist and claiming to have recently relocated from Port Harcourt to FMC, Owerri, had initially introduced himself to the POS operator during their encounter at a shopping mall in Owerri.

Okechukwu altered his phone number and moved from Owerri to Lafia in Nasarawa state, securing and outfitting a new residence.

However, law enforcement officers traced and apprehended him at his new location.

The police, in a statement, said:

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect goes by different names such as Igwe Richard, Ovie Henry with multiple phone numbers and emails that he uses to perpetrate his heinous acts.”

The police spokesperson stated that during the investigations, it was found that Okechukwu's identity was not registered on the National Identity Management Commission portal, and his information was not present in any Nigeria information database.

It was uncovered that Okechukwu was implicated in organ trafficking. Following his arrest, it was revealed that he had a connection in Toronto, Canada, with whom he participated in the illicit trade of human organs.

Nigerian police arrest 'Gistlover' handlers

Meanwhile, the faces behind the popular 'Gistlover' have been nabbed by the Nigeria Police Force's National Cybercrime Center.

According to a statement released by the police, the suspects were arrested for alleged cyberstalking and other criminal activities.

Police spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspects will be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng