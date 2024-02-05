Several passengers in two buses have been kidnapped by gunmen in Inyele Eteke in the Olalamaboro local government area of Kogi state.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Gunmen have kidnapped passengers of two buses in Inyele Eteke in the Olalamaboro local government area of Kogi state.

According to The Punch, the kidnap incident happened on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

A social media influencer, Chude Nnamdi, said that the two buses, which belong to GIG and ABC Transports are from Umuahia, Abia state.

Chide, who broke the news on his X handle said that his wife was in one of the hijacked buses.

He, however, could not ascertain the number of persons in the two buses.

“The report reaching me this morning is that a GIG and ABC transport buses heading to Abuja were hijacked by kidnappers yesterday in Kogi state.

“The GIG bus left Umuahia at 7:30 am and was hijacked at Kogi state. GIG company said they have contacted security services and they are tracking them. The kidnappers phoned this morning via my wife’s phone and were demanding N15 million.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday, February 5, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“Yes, the incident happened, but the DPO, local vigilantes, and hunters have been in the bush in an effort to rescue the victims”

“The CP has deployed an additional Tactical Squad consisting of Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, as well as conventional police personnel to the area to continue with the bush combing and to ensure all victims are rescued unhurt.”

Bandits kidnap 55 persons escorting bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the terrorists kidnapped 55 persons while escorting a bride along Damari town in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina state.

A resident said the incident occurred at about 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 1. The resident added that three security volunteers however lost their lives in an effort to rescue the kidnapped victims.

