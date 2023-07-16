Senator Shehu Sani suggested the Nigerian government could end the IPOB's sit-at-home protest in the southeast by distributing N50,000 palliatives in the markets every Monday

The sit-at-home is a form of protest organized by IPOB, calling for residents to stay at home and show support for Biafra's secession and demand Nnamdi Kanu's release

However, there have been mixed reactions to Sani's suggestion, with concerns about the source of funds and the need for improved security

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has revealed how the Nigerian government can put an end to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)'s sit-at-home directive in the southeast.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, July 16, Sani who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), advised the government to share N50,000 palliative in the markets every Monday.

Senator Shehu Sani shares his advice on how to end the sit-at-home in the southeast. Photo credits: Igbo TV, Senator Shehu Sani

"Share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end sit at Home," he tweeted.

What is IPOB's sit-at-home?

The "sit-at-home" refers to a form of protest organised by IPOB, a separatist group in Nigeria. It is a call for residents in the southeastern part of Nigeria, predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, to stay at home and refrain from engaging in any economic or social activities, usually on Mondays.

It is a strategy used by IPOB to demonstrate civil disobedience and show support for the cause of Biafra, which seeks the secession of the region from Nigeria and the establishment of an independent state.

They also use it as a protest to demand the release of their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The sit-at-home is often enforced through intimidation, threats, and in some cases, coercion by IPOB members.

However, IPOB has recently dissociated itself from the sit-at-home protest, especially in the wake of violence unleashed on residents by those enforcing it.

Sit-at-home: Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's advice

Reacting to Senator Sani's tweet, Comr. Abiyos Roni, @AbbaM_Abiyos, said:

"A simple advice "

"The money is not the problem, the security is. Some want to come out, but nobody wants to be flogged or shot at by the criminals," Intrepid RN, @Intrepid_RN, said.

Olu ️, @empror24,'s focus is on how the government can source funds to provide such palliative.

He tweeted:

"Where will that funds come from? Are the same Governors that hoarded covid19 Indomie package will want to share 50k cash with people to end Sit-At-Home?"

IPOB: Peter Obi breaks silence on sit-at-home, reveals what Southeast governors must do to stop violence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to IPOB's denial of instituting and enforcing the sit-at-home directives in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

In a thread of tweets made on Thursday, July 13, Obi said the sit-at-home directive is an illegal and criminal offence.

Source: Legit.ng