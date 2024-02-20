Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, has sentenced the two OAU undergraduates, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina and Perekebena Olombeni Micah to jail

Four others were also sentenced by the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan on a one-count separate charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the culprits for their involvement in internet fraud

Ibadan, Oyo state - Two undergraduates of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU and four others have been sentenced to various jail terms for their involvement in internet fraud.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, in Osun state sentenced the two undergraduates, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina and Perekebena Olombeni Micah on a lone-count separate charge.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC, on Tuesday, February 20.

While Justices O.A. Adetujoye and S.O. Adeyemi of the Oyo state high court, sitting in Ibadan jailed Sholagbade Taofeek Olanrewaju, Qudus Olohunnoyin Baba, Akinpelu Quadri Opeyemi and John Oluwafimihan Adeyemo on a one-count separate charge.

The charges against the OAU students include

:“That you, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina ‘M’ on or about 27th October 2023, at Ile-Ife, Osun State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself did fraudulently impersonate one Monkenya Matlock, the pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc.) Act, 2015.”

“That you, Perekebena Olombeni Micah sometime in 2023, at Ile-Ife, Osun State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently impersonate the name Chad Frailey through your Facebook account by claiming that you are an American Female in love with your victims in the United States of America with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (b) of the Cyber Crimes ( Prohibition, Prevention Etc.) Act, 2015.”

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel sentenced Adesina and Micah to one year imprisonment each without an option of fine, while Olanrewaju, Atanda, Opeyemi and Adeyemo bagged two weeks of community service each.

EFCC disclosed that the convicts were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Banker, POS agent arrested for currency racketeering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a banker, Soberechukwu Inya Ewa and a Point of Sales (POS) cashier, Azubuike Mamwu Obasi were arrested for allegedly selling new naira notes to customers for commercial purposes in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

EFCC arrested the suspects at Ecobank, Rumuobiakani and Maddox Night Club, new Government Reservation Area, GRA, in the early hours of Friday, February 15, 2024.

The anti-graft agency said an investigation revealed that the banker specialises in selling new naira notes to POS cashiers for commercial purposes. The POS operator was caught engaging in currency racketeering by charging fees for new naira notes.

