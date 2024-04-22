An Abuja-based Chinese supermarket is facing heavy criticism online for allegedly restricting entry to Nigerians

Following the allegation, several Nigerians on X expressed their displeasure and called on relevant Nigerian authorities to act

FCT, Abuja - The management of a Chinese supermarket located in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, has reportedly barred Nigerians from shopping in the facility.

The supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce, along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in Abuja, is acclaimed as a destination for Chinese cuisine and beverages.

According to a report by The Punch on Sunday, April 21, the management of the store gave the directive at the beginning of 2024 without offering any reason.

Chinese supermarket's alleged discrimination: Nigerians react

Following the allegation against the Chinese establishment, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their displeasure.

Ama Adoma wrote:

"This is strange, are they scared of Nigerians or what?"

@RolandNGabriel said:

"What exactly is happening inside there? This must be investigated."

Clinton Nelson commented:

"This is really weird."

@IamEriOluwa said:

"This is one of the reasons I am always care (sic) when it comes to Chinese and their pseudo-love for Africans.

"They can pretend and give any excuse for this madness in our own very capital.

"But the main reason is to protect their intellectual property knowing if we see how it's done we will replicate and double down.

"These guys are worse than the western powers they claim to stand up against. Such god complex mentality was on display all through COVID in their country.

"This error must be corrected and fast with some fine."

