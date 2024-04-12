Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs, has declared the naira as the planet's best-performing currency

Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs, asserted that the dollar could further trade below the projected N1,200

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed his delight after an investment banking company, Goldman Sachs, declared the naira as the world’s best-performing currency in April.

Omokri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), criticised those he insinuated wished the naira to perform disastrously.

He urged Nigerians to 'grow the naira' by patronising homemade products.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri's comment comes after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the naira could extend gains to trade below N1,000 to the dollar.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said the greenback could further trade below the projected N1,200, "provided policymakers (in Nigeria) stay on track".

Reacting to the naira rebound via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Omokri wrote on Friday, April 12:

"Nigeria's Naira has now officially been declared the world's best-performing currency by global investment bank, Goldman Sachs. This is the same Naira that Arise TV projected would fall to ₦2000 to $1. Unfortunately, Emergency Lovers of Nigeria are unhappy with the Naira's rebound courtesy of our #GrowNairaBuyNaija!"

