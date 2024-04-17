The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday, April 16, paraded some notorious kidnappers who pretended as transporters in Abuja

One of the suspects is a dismissed police sergeant who confessed that he was involved in the abduction of his father by giving his accomplices information about his whereabouts

The sacked police officer on Tuesday said he got N500,000 from the N5 million paid for his father's ransom

Abuja - A police command in Abuja has arrested some highway robbers among whom is a dismissed officer who confessed to giving his accomplices vital information leading to the kidnap of his father.

During his confession, while being paraded on Tuesday, April 16, the suspect disclosed that he got N500,000 from the N5 million ransom paid for his freedom.

The police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner of Police Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, speaking during the parade of the suspect revealed that the force dismissed a policeman in 2017 for a case of "one chance".

The police said they did the right thing by arresting and prosecuting the sacked officer

Adejobi noted that the dismissed officer's case in court but that when granted bail, the suspect went back to his evil trade.

The police spokesman said:

"The police deemed it necessary to arrest this man, then as a sergeant and he was dismissed for his involvement in one chance robbery and charged to court.

"That's how we should have done and we did what we should have done, we charged him to court, but he was out on bail and went again to that dirty business. We have caught him again and he's here with us."

