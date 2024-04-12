Reno Omokri has made a call to the federal government concerning the survival and triumph of Air Peace

The former presidential media aide in a tweet on Friday, April 12, called on the government to see to it that the airline goes more viral in its success than it has already done

However, Omokri advised Allen Onyema, the airline's CEO, to be discreet and avoid revealing too much to those who are after his business

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has called on the federal government to do its utmost in ensuring that Air Peace, which he calls a "national project", succeeds.

In a tweet on Friday, April 12, Omokri urged the government to see to it that "Air Peace succeeds and goes ballistic for the sake of Nigeria."

In his advice to the airline's CEO, Allen Onyema, Omokri, Omokri asked him to be more discreet and not reveal his plans to his competitors.

Omokri wants Allen Onyema to speak less because of his business rivals

Source: Twitter

Citing an instance, the former presidential aide pointed out that in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, April 1. Onyema had disclosed that the company was planning to hit New York or Houston towards the end of 2024, with more Boeing 777 aircraft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As Omokri sees it, for a man who is taking on the big global airlines and complaining that they are trying to run him out of business, Onyema had no reason to make such a revelation.

He said:

"I love Air Peace. I want them to succeed. But, how many 777s can he buy from Boeing? Maybe five. Probably ten. Those he is accusing of fighting him order hundreds in a tear. In 2022 alone, British Airways ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX for $6.25 billion, as well as 11 Airbus A320neo aircraft and three A321neos worth $1.7 billion. That is just for one year alone. And from one airline.

"Collectively, this European cartel of airlines can approach Boeing or Airbus to frustrate Air Peace. What was the point of Onyeka's revelations? The public is already happy with you for the Lagos-Gatwick feat. Why expose your plans? Onyema and Air Peace are already popular. What they need now is a vision to attract provision and avoid division."

He went ahead to point Onyema to Dr Mike Adenuga to learn how to keep certain things under wraps while they are still in the pipeline.

Foreign Airlines Allegedly Plan to Force Air Peace Out of Business

Recall that Onyema had alleged that foreign airlines that run the Nigeria-UK route are planning to force the airline out of business by driving down ticket prices.

According to Onyema foreign airlines have an unspoken alliance to utilise reduced pricing to drive Air Peace off the Nigeria-London route.

Source: Legit.ng