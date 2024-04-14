The NLC and TUC have demanded N615,000 as the minimum wage for workers from the Nigerian government

A reliable and credible source disclosed that this has been made known to the government, and it could be increased as a result of the hike in electricity

This is coming three months after President Bola Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, constituted a panel to design a new minimum wage for the country

Organised labour under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has tabled N615,000 as the minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

According to The Punch, this was disclosed by a reliable source, a labour union executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The source added that the new minimum wage was reached following consultations by the TUC and the NLC.

How much is new minimum wage

Being a member of one of the subcommittees that the federal government created to design the new minimum wage for the country, the source maintained that the stipulated amount could be increased following the increment in the electricity tariff.

The source's statement reads in part:

“We (NLC and TUC) have given our figures to the government (on the minimum wage), and it is N615,000. That is the position of the NLC and TUC on the matter. The government has been informed as well.”

When will new minimum wage start?

President Bola Tinubu, on January 30, constituted a 37-member committee at the council chamber of the presidential villa through Vice President Kashim Shettima

The panel's membership cuts across federal and state governments, organised labour, and the private sector. It was charged with making recommendations for a new minimum wage for the country.

Shettime urged the panel to speed up its recommendations, adding that the current N30,000 minimum wage will expire by March.

Southwest NLC demands N790k minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Members of the NLC in the Southwest have proposed N794,000 new minimum wage during the hearing of the presidential tripartite committee for national minimum wage.

The demand was presented by the Lagos state chapter of the NLC on behalf of other states in the southwest region during the hearing of the committee.

The tripartite committee was created by President Bola Tinubu and chaired by vice president Kashim Shettima.

