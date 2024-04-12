The People's Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the federal government's handling of the Lagos to Calabar highway construction

Atiku stated that the federal government's decision to award the contract to Gilbert Chagoury's Hitech without following the conventional bidding process is shady

He pointed out that the project had commenced as far back as late 2014, during the twilight of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's administration

The controversy surrounding the award and cost of the Lagos-Calabar Highway Project continues to escalate, with former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, challenging the Federal Government's handling of the matter.

The project, which entails the construction of a 700km road along the Lagos-Calabar coastal route, has been a subject of contention between Atiku and the Presidency regarding its cost and procurement process.

Atiku insists that the award of the project did not meet the minimum threshold of due process, despite obtaining approval from the Federal Executive Council, the PUNCH reported.

He contends that the project regained public attention during the final phases of the Goodluck Jonathan administration in November 2014, contrary to the Presidency's assertion that it was initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Atiku challenges works minister

The former Vice President has criticised the Federal Government's transparency regarding the total cost of the project, challenging Works Minister Dave Umahi's disclosure that the highway would cost N4 billion per kilometre, contradicting Atiku's claim of N8 billion per km.

Umahi's revelation during a recent TV appearance further fueled the debate, prompting Atiku to condemn the alleged modification of the original project plan after the contract was awarded to Gilbert Chagoury's Hitech construction company without competitive bidding.

In a statement issued by his media office, Atiku described the project's estimated cost of N15.6 trillion as wasteful and questioned the rationale behind awarding the contract without exploring competitive bidding options.

He emphasised the importance of competitive bidding in ensuring value for money and criticised Umahi's assertion that only Hitech was capable of executing the project.

He said:

“The PDP presidential candidate also lambasted Umahi for admitting that the project was given to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech construction company without a competitive bidding"

Atiku highlighted the discrepancy between the project's budget allocation in the 2024 budget and the amount reportedly released by the Tinubu administration, expressing concerns about the absence of the railway component's cost in Umahi's announcement.

He said:

“Although the National Assembly approved N500m for the project this year, the Tinubu administration has released N1.06tn. That is more than 200 times what is in the Appropriation Act. This is what happens when the National Assembly fails in its duties."

The former Vice President called on Umahi to refrain from misleading Nigerians and reiterated the need for transparency and accountability in public procurement processes

