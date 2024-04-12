Zenith Bank realised massive profit as its year-on-year profit before tax rose by 180% to N796 billion

Analysis showed that the year 2023 was a good one for the company that increased its interest income

The bank also said it is working on transitioning into a holding company structure

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Zenith Bank declared a massive profit after tax to the tune of N676 billion in 2023, according to its latest financial report.

Zenith Bank declared a massive profit after tax to the tune of N676 billion in 2023. Photo Credit: Zenith Bank

Source: UGC

The amount is a triple-fold jump from the N224 billion it declared the previous year.

Its profit before tax also rose by 180% to N796 billion from N284.7 billion in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

An analysis of the company's statement indicates that the bank enjoyed a good year as its interest and similar income doubled from N540 billion to N1.14 trillion owing to improvements in loans and customer advances, placement with banks and discount houses.

In addition, the company witnessed a massive gain from Treasury bills, commercial papers and promissory notes.

It, therefore, announced a final dividend of N3.50k for every share of 50k subject to approval withholding tax.

The big plan

In a recent report, it disclosed that it is taking urgent steps to meet the new N500 billion capitalisation requirement of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The banking group, which is in the middle of transitioning to a holding company structure, said:

“In 2024, the group will complete the transition to a holding company structure, which is anticipated to position it advantageously for exploring emerging opportunities in the fintech space while bolstering its digital and retail banking initiatives.

“Furthermore, the group is undertaking urgent necessary actions to meet the new minimum N500bn equity capital requirement to maintain its international authorisation within the timeframe stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This will strengthen its presence in key markets to continue positioning for sustainable growth and value addition for stakeholders.”

CBN gives fresh orders to banks

Legit.ng reported that the use of foreign currency as collateral for naira loans has been banned by the CBN.

Dr Adetona Adedeji, the acting director of the CBN's Banking Supervision Department, stated this in a directive to Nigerian banks.

However, the CBN excluded any Eurobonds that the Federal Government of Nigeria issued or foreign bank guarantees, such as standby letters of credit, from the prohibition.

Source: Legit.ng