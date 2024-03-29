An emotional video of an NYSC corp member honouring her father for his sacrifice to fund her education has made a difference

This viral video struck the heart of Governor Umo Eno, who was amazed by the scenario

The corp member's parents live in a thatched house, yet she could show the world her father proudly

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced plans to construct a three-bedroom home for the parents of a female NYSC member.

This decision follows a heartfelt video moment in which the NYSC member expressed gratitude to her father for his sacrifices in providing her education despite their modest living conditions in a thatched house.

The corp member was confirmed by Cross Rivers, which borders Akwa Ibom. Photo Credit: Umo Eno

The video moved Governor Eno, who has pledged support to honour the family's dedication and commitment to education.

The governor's statement was captured in a video shared on the Akwa Ibom State Government's X page last Friday.

The NYSC member and her parents hail from Cross River State, which borders Akwa Ibom State.

In the video, Mr Eno mentioned that a delegation from the Akwa Ibom State Government visited the family in Cross River to ascertain their identity and initiate the construction of a house for them.

The Governor said:

“The moral lesson behind what that young woman did is for her to go back to that (thatch) house and make her father proud.”

Akwa Ibom: Governor Eno launches free food scheme

In another development, Governor Eno has flagged off a free food programme for the vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom state.

He explained that the free staple food items will ameliorate the country's current economic hardship.

The governor also announced an interest–free loan wallet of N1.5 billion for traders and business owners.

Gov Eno excludes eggs from subsidised food program

Meanwhile, Governor Eno highlighted at a state executive council meeting that individuals of modest means typically don't include eggs in their diets.

Despite economic challenges nationwide, various state administrations have taken steps to alleviate the burden on their citizens.

Eno endorsed a bill creating a Bulk Purchase Agency to procure essential food items in large quantities and offer them at discounted prices to disadvantaged populations.

