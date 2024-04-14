On Saturday, April 13, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that the government has decided to close schools across the country due to security concerns

This move came after Iran threatened to retaliate for a deadly airstrike on its consulate in Damascus

Following the development, Israel will also limit the number of people allowed to gather outdoors to 1,000, even fewer in border areas, where beaches will be closed

Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, has announced to close all schools effectively from Sunday, April 14, after Iran threatened to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.

Israel's military spokesman Daniel Hagari disclosed this on Saturday, April 12, Arab News reported.

“There will be no educational activities when the school week begins on Sunday in light of the security situation,” he said in a televised statement.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel.

“We are working in close cooperation with the United States and our partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them,” he said.

According to the army’s online instructions, the measures are expected to continue for two days.

Moreover, it further urged the Israeli civilians to be vigil to head to shelters upon hearing a warning siren, and to to remain there for 10 minutes, Times of India reported.

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel

Legit.ng reported earlier that Israel claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Iran noted that the attack was carried out in response to a raid by the Israeli forces on its consulate in Syria on April 1, and the matter can now be considered concluded.

Aljazeera further reported that no less than 19 Palestinians were killed and over 200 wounded in six major attacks in Gaza by the Israeli forces. In the same vein, Israeli settlers have continued to attack Palestinians and their homes, with at least 19 people injured.

