A Nigerian Muslim man is confused as he is contemplating taking another wife as permitted by his religion, Islam

The man who spoke anonymously said he wants to be careful not to take a regrettable decision on a serious matter

A religious teacher, Ustadh Saheed Rasaq, spoke to Legit.ng on what the Holy Qur'an and hadith (a traditional account of things said or done by Muhammad or his companions) say and how to navigate the complicated condition

Ikeja, Lagos state - A 34-year-old man shared his concern.

"I am a man of a strong desire. I love my wife, but she is unable to match my libido. When I try to start it with my wife, she refuses for reasons like saying she is tired or lazy to make ghusl (ritual bath) or because she wants to delay it to next day. So I have intercourse with her like once in two months.

"My desire for marital intimacy is obviously greater than my wife’s. I have tried communicating that to her. Because of this, I want to marry again, however, I'm in a bad financial situation. What do I do?"

Contemplating marrying a second wife: Cleric intervenes

Ustadh Saheed Rasaq is a Lagos-based religious tutor who has about 10 years of experience teaching Arabic language and Islamic studies.

Ustadh Rasaq has participated in several religious teachings where he spoke about the ethics of Islam.

Allah says: "If you fear that you shall not be able to deal justly with them (your wives; Islam permits up to four wives), then marry only one. That is nearer to prevent you from doing injustice" (Suratul Nisa' 4:3)

Ibn al-qayyim (May Allah have mercy upon him) said: Prophet Muhammad (may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) used to treat them (his wives) equally with regards to spending the night with them, providing accommodations and spending on them...but things like intercourse, you might not have control over it.

With regards to your saying that you lack the financial capability to take care of two wives, if you are religiously committed and of good character and you see a woman who can be patient and put up with some hardships in life with you then there is nothing wrong with you deciding to marry such a woman as second wife. This will help you in satisfying your libido. Take note: a woman who is willing to weather the storm with you.

Allah has promised a poor man who wants to get married that He will make him independent of means. Allah says in the Glorious Qur'an: "If they are poor, Allah will enrich them out of His Bounty"(al-Noor 24:32).

Some of the salafs used to get married seeking provisions and acting in accordance with this verse.

On the other way round, the Prophet (may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) advised Faatimah bint Qays, when Mu'aawiyah (may Allah be pleased with him) proposed to her, not to marry him. He said: "He is a pauper and has no money"(Narrated by Muslim, 1480). Allah knows best.

