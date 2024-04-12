The Nigerian Army is poised to sweep spots of interest in Ughelli, Delta state connected to the Okuama killings

This was why troops stormed Olota community and arrested at least 10 suspects including the community's chairman, Matthew Olokpa

During their operation, troops of the force also recovered a lot of weapons hidden in the residence of one Kenneth Okorodudu Atua

Delta - Following the March 14 killing of 17 military personnel at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, troops of the Nigerian Army conducting a cordon-and-search operation stormed another community, Olota, on Thursday, April 11.

It was gathered that the soldiers during their operation arrested not less than 10 suspected persons apart from the community’s chairman, Matthew Olokpa.

Most of the weapons were hidden in the residence of one of the natives (Photos: @HQNigerianArmy/X)

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard, the soldiers took with them almost all the speedboats in the jetty.

The eyewitness stated:

“The over 200 soldiers entered Olota in three gunboats this morning (yesterday). They held the Chairman, Matthew Olokpa, Bigi Edjekpewhu, German Obiokute, Kenneth Okorodudu Atua, and others.”

“Gunshots roared in Olota today (yesterday); we ask those in authority to intervene and tell the soldiers to leave Olota in peace. They left with those apprehended, no fewer than 10 persons. They burnt Germany’s house and two others and destroyed one.

“They also left with many speed boats at the jetty belonging to residents. They beat the community chairman to a stupor before they moved him with the others, along with a 75-engine-powered boat belonging to Kenneth. This latest crisis may not be connected with Okuama.”

A resident who spoke with Punch revealed the names of some other arrested persons as Matthew Olokpa; Bigi Edjekpewhu, German Obiokute, Kenneth and Okorodudu Atua.

The resident “Gunshots roared in Olota. We ask those in authority to intervene and tell the soldiers to leave Olota in peace. They have left with those apprehended, no fewer than 10 persons. They burnt two houses and destroyed one.

The resident claimed that the community leader was beaten to a stupor before he was moved with the others, along with a 75-engine boat belonging to Kenneth.

On its part, the Nigerian Army said an armoury containing a significant cache of arms and ammunition was uncovered at the residence of a gun runner in Olota community.

The NA via X (formerly Twitter) said the armoury was concealed in the residence of Kenneth.

Among weapons recovered from Kenneth's residence were four G3 rifles and magazines, one Pump Action Semi Automatic Gun, three Sub-Machine Guns and magazines, as well as 476 live cartridges.

Source: Legit.ng