A wanted crime kingpin has been murdered by the Rivers state police command led by Olatunji Disu

The police confirmed that the notorious armed robber identified as Peter “Daddy” Chukwu was shot in his attempt to escape from the police officers

The Rivers state police CP Disu, said the notorious suspect was a multi-faceted criminal who engaged in cultism, kidnapping, murder, and assassination of his targets, among other crimes

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

River state, Port-Harcourt - The Rivers state police command, in collaboration with operatives of the Delta State Police Command, has killed a notorious executioner-general of the Iceland cult group known for carrying out serial murders of community leaders in Mgbuoshimini, in Obio-Akpo, Rivers state.

The Rivers state police command have killed a serial executioner allegedly responsible for the murder of 22 people. Photo of police IG for illustration. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the suspected killer, kidnapper, and armed robber identified as Peter “Daddy” Chukwu was rounded up on Friday, April 5 in Asaba, Delta state, and shot by the operatives when he made frantic efforts to escape.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu confirmed this development to newsmen on Thursday, April 11.

According to Disu, Peter ‘Daddy’ Chukwu, a.k.a Oboni, a native of Omoku in Rivers state, was a notorious gangster, whose criminal enterprise was multi-faceted, bordering on cultism, kidnapping, murder, and assassination, among other crimes.

The commissioner said Peter rose to prominence in 2017 when he was made the executioner-general of the Iceland cult group in the Mgbuoshimini community of Rivers state.

The CP, also paraded four suspected accomplices of the slain kingpi, Daily Independent reported.

He said:

“This role was conferred on him by the ill-famed cultist and kidnap kingpin, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as ‘Don Waney’, to whom he was a fierce loyalist.

“Johnson Igwedibia famously recognized as Don Waney, was a notorious cult figure who instilled fear in Rivers State. His demise came at the hands of a collaborative mission involving the Nigerian Army and the State Security Service in 2018, at the border between Rivers and Imo States”.

Nigerian Army kills terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Army troops deployed in Zamfara state killed a notorious terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora.

Eliminated along with Fasagora were scores of other terrorists.

A statement shared on the verified X page of the Nigerian Army made this known.

Source: Legit.ng