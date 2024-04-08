Two brothers, Ogbonna Fidelis Anene and Ogbonna John Onyeka have been killed by gunmen in Enugu state

The tragic incident happened last Sunday in Adani in the Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state

The police commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu said the brothers were killed on their way from the farm

Enugu state - Gunmen have killed two brothers, 33-year-old, Ogbonna Fidelis Anene and 25-year-old Ogbonna John Onyeka in Adani in the Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state.

The state commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu made this known when he led a team of battle-tested police operatives to the community on Monday, April 8

How gunmen killed two brother

As reported by Leadership, the brothers were killed on their way from the farm last Sunday, April 7.

Uzuegbu assured the people that a crack squad had been sent after the perpetrators to bring them to book.

He disclosed that the command has reinforced security in the border local government area.

The CP said the police will not relent in the effort to totally flush criminals out of the state.

The natives were urged to go about their lawful businesses. The Police boss assured of the resolve and cooperation of the security agencies to protect them both at home and in their farmlands.

He, however, appealed to the people to be vigilant and assist security agents with relevant information about any suspicious persons or criminal activities in their environment.

