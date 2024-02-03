The death of the Olukoro of Koro, Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, was allegedly planned by his killers in a local beer parlour

According to a source in the town, the gunmen settled in the beer parlour to take some drinks after they arrived in the town on Thursday evening

The source said the killers of the traditional ruler lured a salesgirl at the beer parlour to lead them to the Oba's palace

Koro, Kwara state - The killers of the Olukoro of Koro, Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, reportedly planned his death in a beer parlour in the town, in the Ekiti local government Area of Kwara state.

As reported by The Punch, the killers lured a salesgirl at the pub to lead them to the palace, after which they shot the monarch dead on Thursday night, February 1.

The gunmen also kidnapped the traditional ruler’s wife and two natives who live near the palace.

The traditional ruler, who was a retired senior military officer was crowned the Olukoro of Koro in 2017

According to a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the killers settled in the pub to take some drinks after they arrived in the town that night.

“After spending several hours at the relaxation centre and being good customers t, they now asked the salesgirl to lead them to the palace to pay obeisance to the monarch and discuss the progress of the town.

“The girl ignorantly led the three men to the palace to see the monarch and went back to continue her work at the joint.”

Gunmen Kill Kwara Monarch, Kidnap Wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely three days after yet-to-be-identified gunmen killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti state, gunmen killed the Olukoro of Koro in his palace.

Reacting, Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the incident as “reckless, shocking, and abominable”.

In a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor's chief press secretary, AbdulRazaq charged the security agencies not to spare any resources to track down the perpetrators, free the spouse and others taken away, and bring them to book.

