Sani Dangote, a bandit kingpin operating in north-west Nigeria, has been reportedly killed in a deadly rival clash in Zamfara state

Legit.ng learnt that Dangote was gunned down alongside his two brothers and some of his fighters by another terrorist, Dankarami

Rustled cattle caused the clash that led to the killing of Dangote who was declared wanted by Nigerian security agents in November 2022

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Dunmurun, Zamfara state - A notorious bandit, Sani Dangote, has been reportedly killed by a rival gang.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday morning, April 9, the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, April 7, in Dunmurun in Zurmi local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

Notorious terrorist kingpin Sani Dangote, killed during rival clash in Zamfara. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The slain wanted bandit leader terrorised sections of Zamfara and Katsina states. He was reportedly killed alongside his two brothers in a gun battle with a bandit gang led by Kachalla Dankarami, aka Goska.

Channels Television also noted the development.

A source said:

“What happened was that one of the boys of Dankarami carted away a flock of sheep belonging to one of Dangote’s siblings, Sale Lamo, and he was trailed by the Dangote gang who retrieved the sheep and killed the boy.

“By then Dankarami was at Rukudawa, he was told about the incident and thus he came after them. By the time he reached Dumburum area, he heard that they had mobilised to fight him, so he waylaid them and pounced on them, killing Dangote, Lamo na Balewa and Usman Yellow.

“The theft of the ewe could just be a trigger."

Legit.ng reports that Katsina and Zamfara states are among the several Nigerian states where banditry activities refuse to subside. Hundreds of people have been killed in recent years.

Conflict has continued to affect the country’s northern and central regions, where armed groups are active and government forces have been accused of committing abuses.

Read more on banditry in Nigeria:

Nigerian Army kills terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Army troops deployed in Zamfara state killed a notorious terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora.

Eliminated along with Fasagora were scores of other terrorists.

A statement shared on the verified X page of the Nigerian Army made this known.

Source: Legit.ng