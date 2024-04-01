Uncertainty continues to surround the alleged killing of a dreaded terrorist leader, Dogo Gide

Gide was said to have been killed after reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds during a gunfire exchange with Nigerian troops

Amid the uncertainty, a supposed ally of Dogo Gide has clarified the circumstances surrounding the rumours

Mabera, Sokoto state - A source who is close to bandits’ leader Dogo Gide has insisted that Gide is alive.

Legit.ng reports that social media has been awash with stories about Dogo Gide's death since Wednesday, March 27. The information said he had been killed by Nigerian security agents.

However, Premium Times, in a recent report, said the source who has mediated between Gide and the families of abducted persons on several occasions, dismissed the speculation.

Furthermore, the information officer for Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state, Suleiman Omale, disclosed that the military was still trying to verify the report.

He added that the result of their findings will be communicated to the public.

Legit.ng reports that Gide is one of the deadliest terrorists in Nigeria with hundreds of fighters under his command.

He is known to have been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the northwest region of Nigeria, especially Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The terror kingpin, according to intelligence sources and experts, has affiliations with jihadist groups like Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and Ansaru.

Why banditry has lasted for long - Sani

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.

