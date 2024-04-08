In what could be described as a troubling development is the recent attack by bandits in Niger state

According to reports, the armed men attacked security officials in the top northern state and killed 30 of them

As of the time of filing this report, the Niger state police command is yet to give an official statement on the development

Niger state, Minna - Bandits stormed the Mariga local government area of Niger state and attacked security officials.

As reported by Leadership newspaper on Monday, April 8, the bandits operating around the community killed 30 members of the volunteer security outfit called Yan Sa Kai.

What you should know about Yan Sa Kai

According to the report, the security outfit was established to fight banditry through synergy with security operatives.

Bandits group clash led to the death of the 30 officials

It was gathered that the volunteers were killed by the bandits at Dogon-Dawa community during a clash with the bandits group who had earlier operated in the area and were being trailed.

Reacting, the chairman of the local government, Abbas Garba confirmed the unfortunate incident on Monday.

He expressed concern over the unabated activities of bandits targeting farmers as the farming season begins.

However, the Niger state police command have not reacted to the sad development and are yet to give an official statement either.

