A young promising footballer based in Delta state has reportedly passed on to the other side of life in a surprising way

The former KG Sports Agbor player, a promising defender, reportedly collapsed and died over the weekend in Delta state during training

His death, confirmed by the Delta state police command, has sent shocking waves to the sporting management in Ika South LGA of the state

Delta state, Asaba - Sporting activities were disorganised and management was thrown into mourning over the weekend in Agbor, headquarters of Ika south local government area of Delta state, following the sudden death of a grassroots footballer.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, the Winners FC Agbor promising defender (name withheld) was said to have slumped and died during training at a football pitch.

According to the report, all efforts to revive the player on the pitch by his teammates proved abortive as he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Winners FC Agbor promising defender also played for KG Sports Agbor from 2019 to 2022.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness disclosed that the player whose real name is yet to be ascertained was standing alone in defense when he suddenly slumped without any contact from anybody.

Police react as footballer dies in Delta

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Delta state police command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the unfortunate incident. He declined further details regarding the sad development.

