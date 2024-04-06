The inspector-general of police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate posting of some PPROs and deputy PRO at the force headquarters, Abuja

The IG said that the essence of the reorganisation was to maintain high policing standards in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the police boss charged the officers to remain dedicated to their duties by exhibiting the highest level of leadership and character

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police (IGP), has okayed the posting of police public relations officers (PPROs) to various commands and formations.

The posting of the deputy force PRO at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, was also approved.

Shakeup in police as IG deploys PRO, PPROs. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng understands that this development will strengthen community engagement and strategic communication with Nigeria’s security system.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday morning, April 6, that the newly posted officers have been tasked to be professional in their dealings and foster unalloyed relationships with members of the public.

The newly posted officers and their respective portfolios include DSP Ukandu Joshua to PPRO Ebonyi; CSP Isuku Victor Edailokun as Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja; ASP John Timfon to PPRO Akwa-Ibom; ASP Buhari Abdullahi to PPRO Gombe; and ASP Hundeyin Isaac Sewanu to PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos.

Adejobi added:

“The Inspector General of Police hereby reiterates his commitment to standardising and repositioning the Force in line with his vision statement while wishing the newly posted officers success in their new roles.”

Check out the full list of appointed deputy FPRO and state PPROs below:

DSP Ukandu Joshua to PPRO Ebonyi CSP Isuku Victor Edailokun as deputy force PRO, force headquarters Abuja ASP John Timfon to PPRO Akwa-Ibom ASP Buhari Abdullahi to PPRO Gombe ASP Hundeyin Isaac Sewanu to PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos

Read more about Nigerian police:

Kaduna police give fresh update on recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police command in Kaduna state made public 39 computer-based test (CBT) centres in its bid to recruit Nigerians into the Force.

The recruitment is for police constables.

Source: Legit.ng