The police in Kaduna have announced 39 CBT centres for the Nigeria Police Force recruitment

Legit.ng reports that the recruitment is for police constables, and has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 6

Mansur Hassan, Kaduna police spokesman, announced the CBT examination centres in a statement on Sunday, March 3

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The police command in Kaduna state on Sunday, March 3, made public 39 computer-based test (CBT) centres in its bid to recruit Nigerians into the Force.

As reported by Vanguard news, the recruitment is for police constables.

Kaduna police commence the second stage of recruitment. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The free CBT examination is scheduled from Tuesday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 6, PM News noted.

The media platforms quoted Mansur Hassan, the spokesperson of the police in Kaduna state, as saying the information is for those who applied for the 2022 police recruitment.

Legit.ng understands the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is finalising its ongoing 2022 recruitment exercise nationwide.

The statement by Hassan partly reads:

Only those who have successfully passed will take the examination.

Participants in the screening exercise should visit https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to print their schedule slip, showing the venue, date, and time of the aptitude/CBT test.

Furthermore, the Kaduna police disclosed that the commissioner of Police (CP) in Kaduna state, Ali Dabigi, has directed all relevant police units to locate and provide adequate security coverage for the 39 centres within their jurisdiction.

The police boss advised all candidates to conduct themselves honourably throughout the exam period.

