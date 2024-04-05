The workers at UCH are threatening to go on strike after the health facility's electricity has been cut off for days

The doctors say it is impossible to deliver service under the powerless condition, noting that the management should hasten up

The management, however, says anybody who embarks on any strike is at his or her own risk, with their employment on the line

Ibadan, Oyo State - A brewing dispute threatens patient care at the University College Hospital (UCH) in the capital city of Oyo state.

Hospital workers, represented by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), have begun scaling down operations in protest against a prolonged power outage at the facility.

The JAC chairman, Oladayo Olabampe, stated that workers will now operate between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm only, effectively suspending night shifts, according to Sahara Reporters.

This decision, taken on Tuesday, April 2nd, stems from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnecting the hospital due to an alleged N495 million unpaid electricity bill.

"We have started since yesterday and we are not going back," said Olabampe. "The workers took this decision due to a power outage in the hospital. So, with this development, no one would be available to attend to patients in the evening at UCH."

The lack of electricity poses a significant challenge for nighttime medical care. Olabampe emphasized that the workers initially delayed the action due to patient concerns, but the continued blackout left them with no choice.

The JAC has also threatened a full-blown seven-day strike if power is not restored by Tuesday, April 9th.

However, the hospital's management disputes the claims of a work stoppage. Public Relations Officer, 'Funmi Adetuyibi insists that operations continue 24/7.

"The hospital work is still running 24 hours," Adetuyibi stated. "Those on call are also doing their work."

Management has reportedly issued a letter to the union rejecting the downsizing of working hours and warned staff against failing to report for duty.

"The management has also told the heads of departments that whoever fails to report at his or her duty posts does that at his own or her own risk," said Adetuyibi.

