President Bola Tinubu's government has explained how it planned to remove energy subsidies just as it did in the oil and gas sector

The minister of power made this disclosure and gave the breakdown during the ministerial briefing on the power sector in Abuja on Friday

Adebayo Adelabu said there would be a general increase in electricity tariff just like Band A customers, but it would be done gradually

FCT, Abuja - The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hinted that the approved hike in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification would be extended to others in the country.

The federal government made this disclosure two days after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the rate paid per kilowatt hour (kwh) of electricity from about N68 to N225 for Band ‘A’ customers, who consistently enjoyed 20 hours of supply daily.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja on Friday, April 5, the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the recent increase in electricity tariff is a pilot in phasing out of electricity subsidy in the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, Adelabu said the government plans to remove all subsidies in the sector to allow the thriving of investment in the power sector.

The minister stated thus:

“This tariff review is in conformity with our policy thrust of maintaining a subsidized pricing regime in the short run or the short term with a transition plan to achieve a full cost reflective tariff for over a period of, let us say three years. I have mentioned it in a couple of media briefings that it is because of government sensitivity to the pains of our people that we will not make us migrate fully into a cost reflective tariff or to remove subsidy 100 percent in the power sector like it was done in oil and gas sector.”

