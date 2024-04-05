A Muslim faithful and a top civil servant has passed on to glory a few days before the end of the 2024 Ramadan

The GM of Cooperate Affairs of National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA) Alhaji Jibril Dardau, reportedly collapsed and died on Friday morning

A close family source, who pleaded anonymity, opened up on the shocking ailment that led to Dardau's death in Lokoja, Kogi state capital

Kogi state, Lokoja - The management of the Cooperate Affairs of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has been thrown into deep sadness.

Alhaji Jibril Dardau dies after dealing with High Blood Pressure for a while. Photo credit: Alhaji Jibril Dardau

This is as the General Manager of NIWA, Alhaji Jibril Dardau, slumped and died in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, on Friday, April 5.

What led to Dardau's death

As reported by Daily Trust, a family source disclosed that Dardau died shortly after leading an early morning Prayer at the mosque.

The source disclosed that the top government official has been treating High Blood Pressure and managing BP for a while following the death of his senior wife last year.

“He slumped in his sitting-room this morning. He had been managing High Blood Pressure, BP for sometimes now.”

“He lost his most senior wife last year”, said the source, who pleaded anonymity.

The cooperate headquarters of NIWA in Lokoja was thrown into mourning following the GM's death in the early hours of the day as many staff were spotted discussing his demise.

The deceased was buried after the Friday Juma’at prayer at Unguwan Power graveyard in Lokoja, amidst tears and according to the Islamic rites.

