Assailants on Friday launched a fresh attack against Muslim worshippers in Minna, Niger state capital

According to reports, the armed hoodlums staged their attack in strategic positions and prevented the worshippers from going for the Tahajud prayers

The spokesperson of the Niger state police command, Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the unfortunate development and shared further details

Niger state, Minna - On Friday, April 5, hoodlums reportedly blocked Kuta Road in Minna, the Niger state capital and attacked people going for Tahajud prayers.

As reported by Vanguard, the incident happened around 1:00 am.

One of the residents, identified simply as Aliyu Isah, disclosed that the hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons have been openly holding residents hostage in Minna for the past five days.

According to Aliyu Isah, the areas in which they mostly operate include Kpakungu, Soje, Anguwan Daji, Limawa, and Ogbomosho.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the attack remains unknown.

Police react as hoodlums attack worshippers in Niger

Reacting, the Niger state police command’s public relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development and said police were on top of the situation, SaharaReporters and Daily Trust confirmed.

He noted, "Police patrol teams have always been responding to the issue, and arrests were being made at every location of the scene.”

A concerned Nigerian took to the comment section of the news medium on X and reacted to the development.

@iamcollinsopara tweeted:

"Places of worship should be sacred and respected, especially during religious observances.

"These cöwardly acts of v!olence have no place in any society, and those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

