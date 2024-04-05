Ahead of a lawsuit filed by Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that he is ready

Adams made his readiness for the court process known through his media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, on Thursday, April 4

However, Aderemi told reporters that at the moment, his principal has not been served any court notice

Oyo, Ibadan - The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has reacted to the lawsuit filed against him by Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), the Yoruba nation agitator.

In the suit marked I/406/2024 was filed before an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, Igboho instituted a case of defamation of character against Gani Adams.

The legal action came after an initial threat by Igboho to sue Adams for allegedly accusing him of plotting an assassination, Punch reports.

Gani Adams gave his response to Igboho through his media aide

Speaking on the suit on Thursday, April 5, Adams’ special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, said that he principal is not aware of any case instituted against him.

However, Aderemi noted that Adams will respond immediately he receives a court process.

The media aide said:

”Iba Gani Adams was never served any process. The legal team of Aare Onakakanfo will handle the matter. Immediately we receive court process, there will be a response.”

