BREAKING: Randy Waldrum Releases Super Falcons Line Up Against South Africa
FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has released the starting 11 to face the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the MKO Abuja Stadium in Abuja.
The match is the first leg of the doubleheader in the fourth and final round of the qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.
According to the lineup posted on the Super Falcons X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuper_Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade captains the team while Chiamaka Nnadozie retain her position as the goalkeeper
Goalkeeper – Chiamaka Nnadozie
Defenders - Michelle Alozie, Chidinma Okeke, Christy Ucheibe and Osinachi Ohale
Midfielders - Jennifer Echegini, Deborah Abiodun, Halima Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade Captain
Strikers - Uchenna Kalu and Chinwendu Inhezuo
