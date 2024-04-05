Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has released the starting 11 to face the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the MKO Abuja Stadium in Abuja.

The match is the first leg of the doubleheader in the fourth and final round of the qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

Rasheedat Ajibade captains the Super Falcons against South Africa Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons/@Banyana_Banyana

Source: Twitter

According to the lineup posted on the Super Falcons X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuper_Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade captains the team while Chiamaka Nnadozie retain her position as the goalkeeper

Goalkeeper – Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders - Michelle Alozie, Chidinma Okeke, Christy Ucheibe and Osinachi Ohale

Midfielders - Jennifer Echegini, Deborah Abiodun, Halima Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade Captain

Strikers - Uchenna Kalu and Chinwendu Inhezuo

