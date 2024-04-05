Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Randy Waldrum Releases Super Falcons Line Up Against South Africa
Football

BREAKING: Randy Waldrum Releases Super Falcons Line Up Against South Africa

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has released the starting 11 to face the Bayana Bayana of South Africa at the MKO Abuja Stadium in Abuja.

The match is the first leg of the doubleheader in the fourth and final round of the qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

Randy Waldrum releases Super Falcons line up against South Africa
Rasheedat Ajibade captains the Super Falcons against South Africa Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons/@Banyana_Banyana
Source: Twitter

According to the lineup posted on the Super Falcons X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuper_Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade captains the team while Chiamaka Nnadozie retain her position as the goalkeeper

Goalkeeper – Chiamaka Nnadozie

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read also

Just In: Olubadan designate, Olakulehin to appear before kingmakers amid insinuations about health

Defenders - Michelle Alozie, Chidinma Okeke, Christy Ucheibe and Osinachi Ohale

Midfielders - Jennifer Echegini, Deborah Abiodun, Halima Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade Captain

Strikers - Uchenna Kalu and Chinwendu Inhezuo

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel