Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, has reportedly alleged that the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, AKA Sunday Igboho, was being sponsored by Tayo Ayinde, the chief of staff to Governor Babajide Sanow-Olu, to assassinate him

In a voice allegedly recorded by the generalissimo, Adams reportedly indicted President Bola Tinubu as the one sending Ayinde to eliminate him

However, in pre-action letters by lawyers to Ayinde and Igboho, they demanded that Adam should withdraw the allegation

However, Adam said no comment on the issue when contacted to react to the allegation currently making waves

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, has allegedly said to have accused the self-acclaimed Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly referred to as Sunday Igboho, collected N45 million from Governor Babajide's Chief of Staff (CoS), Tayo Ayinde.

In a report by The Punch, the Yoruba generalissimo alleged that Ayinde was working for Tinubu to eliminate him and that they had concluded plans with Sunday Igboho to take his life.

Igboho, Sanwo-Olu's chief of staff threatened to sue Gani Adams over an assassination allegation Photo Credit: Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams, Chief Sunday Igboho

Has Gani Adams denied assassination claims?

According to The Punch, Gani Adams neither denied nor confirmed the claim when contacted but said, “No comment on that. No comment.”

However, in separate pre-action letters, the lawyers to Ayinde and Igboho demanded that Adams withdraw the claimed assassination move against them or prepare for legal action.

Ayinde's lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), in a pre-action letter dated March 20, 2024, asked the Aare Ona Kakanfo to withdraw the allegation without the need from his client's side to "press you further on the subject.”

Why Sanwo-Olu's CoS, Igboho may sue Gani Adams

Olumide-Fusika maintained that there was a need for the pre-action letter because of what was contained in the press statement issued by Sunday Igboho, which is titled: “I did not take part in killing Chief Bola Ige.”

He went further to describe the statement of the allegation of Adams as a move to injure his client's character. He demanded that Aare Ona Kakanfo retract the statement immediately.

Sunday Igboho returns to Nigeria after three years

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sunday Igboho returned to Nigeria after spending three years in exile.

Igboho had left the country when the DSS attacked his home in a bid to arrest him following his nationwide campaign for Yoruba nation independence.

The Oyo-born activist was reported to have returned to the country on Thursday, 2021 when he left the country.

