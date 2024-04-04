The self-proclaimed transgender and crossdresser Bobrisky was arrested on Wednesday night in Lagos

Bobrisky's arrest has led to the Kano state government banning movies promoting transgender and cross-dressing

However, the move by Kano state governor Abba Yusuf has further generated a fresh brawl between Bashir Ahmad and Aisha Yesufu

The Kano state government has banned all movies and cinematic productions promoting thuggery and cross-dressing in the state.

Aisha Yesufu and Buhari’s ex-aide tackle each other over Bobrisky's arrest. Photo credit: @AishaYesufu, @BashirAhmaad

As reported by Sahara Reporters, this was announced in a press statement issued by the media officer of the state’s censorship board, Abdullah Sani Sulaiman.

This directive was issued following complaints reportedly from residents regarding issues considered to contradict their cultural values.

“It is high time we put a stop to this sort of films that corrupt the morals of the Kano people,” the board stated.

Bobrisky's arrest: Aisha Yesufu, Bashir Ahmad trade words

Reacting to the directive, Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist and businesswoman, condemned the move by Kano state government.

In a post shared on her X page, the cieftain of the Labour Party countered the directive and linked it to how the government have been one-sided in their actions, following the arrest of Bobrisky, the self-proclaimed transgender and crossdresser.

Aisha Yesufu tweeted:

"Cross dressers were all over Kano before Bobrisky was conceived. Bobrisky still has things to learn from the original ones in Kano who don’t need surgery to transform.

"Yeah let’s continue with the hypocrisy and make it a now thing."

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad, former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide countered Aisha Yesufu and lauded the move by Kano state government.

Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

"Even if it has been around for thousands of years, why the anger over Kano State Government's efforts to address it now? Regardless of who is involved, it's a bad thing and entirely against our religion and culture. We fully back Gov. Abba K. Yusuf's decision to use his authority to eliminate it for the better."

Bobrisky gets administrative bail

Legit.ng reported earlier that popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has failed to meet the bail conditions granted him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the report of his bail and failure to meet the conditions, in a telephone interview with The Punch and The Cable on Thursday evening, April 4.

The bail conditions were however not disclosed but The Guardian reported Bobrisky may have to hand over his international passport to the EFCC operatives as part of his bail conditions.

