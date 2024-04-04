A popular cross-dresser landed in EFCC custody over a series of allegations disclosed by the anti-graft agency

The EFCC said Bobrisky was arrested for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others

The anti-graft agency disclosed that Bobrisky is yet to meet the bail conditions but he has been granted administrative bail and his passport seized, adding "Though our investigation is still ongoing"

Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has failed to meet the bail conditions granted him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky has failed to meet EFCC's bail conditions.

"Bobrisky granted administrative bail", EFCC

Bobrisky was arrested and detained by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC on Wednesday, April 3, over abuse of naira, spraying of naira notes and currency mutilation.

But the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the report of his bail and failure to meet the conditions, in a telephone interview with The Punch and The Cable on Thursday evening, April 4.

Oyewale said:

“Yes. He has been granted administrative bail. Normally when you take in a suspect lawfully, there are some thresholds as to the number of days he can be held in custody,” Oyewale said.

“So, we are only complying with the law. We have offered him administrative bail. He has not met the bail conditions. If he meets the bail conditions today he will go home.”

Real reason Bobrisky was arrested

Earlier, Oyewale had noted that:

“Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of nara notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”

Police explain why Bobrisky can't be arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police have said they cannot arrest Bobrisky and other crossdressers in Nigeria because there is yet to be credible evidence that they have committed any crime.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, likened the situation to proving a sexual assault case in court. If any required evidence is missing, the prosecutor will lose the case.

Adejobi maintained that Nigerian law did not prohibit crossdressing, and the allegation that crossdressers in Nigeria are into something else must be proven with credible evidence.

