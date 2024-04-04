Alhaji Muhuyi Magaji has been relieved of his position as the chairman, Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complains Commission

The Code of Conduct Tribunal suspended Magaji over allegations bordering on corruption filed against him in 2023

Magaji's suspension was contained in a statement signed by the chief press secretary, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Mrs. Veronica Kato, and made available to newsmen in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has suspended the Chairman of Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission, Alhaji Muhuyi Magaji.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal says Muhuyi Magaji can no longer carry out his assignment as the chairman of the Kano Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission. Photo credit: @EngrNasifAuwalu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, this is contained in a terse statement issued on Thursday, April 4, in Abuja by the chief press secretary of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Mrs. Veronica Kato.

Why was Magaji suspended?

According to Kato, Magaji was suspended over a 10-count charge of corruption filed against him by the CCB on the 16th of November, 2023, Channels TV report added.

“Delivering the ruling, the Chairman CCT, Justice Danladi Umar, established that the Tribunal has the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.”

“He (Umar) explained that Muhuyi Magaji cannot continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office while facing trial to avoid any interference with the case.

“Hence the suspension, this is pending the conclusion of the trial,” Kato said.

The case has, however, been adjourned to May 7th and 8th, 2024, for a hearing.

Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo asks for new date to appear at CCB

In another related development, President Bola Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was said to have requested another date to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for an interaction over his link to one of the companies that got a contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The minister, who was scheduled to appear before the CCB at 11 am on Tuesday, January 16, reportedly wrote to the bureau, requesting another date.

It was learned that Tunji-Ojo informed the bureau that he had a prior official engagement, which he needed to attend to.

Source: Legit.ng