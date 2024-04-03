Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi departed from the customary Easter celebrations by visiting a correctional centre in Onitsha

During his visit, he conveyed to the inmates that every Nigerian is essentially a prisoner of the nation and encouraged them not to diminish their humanity due to their current circumstances

Some Nigerians, however, challenged the politician's assertion that everyone is a prisoner, deeming the statement insensitive and motivated by personal gain

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi made a thought-provoking statement after visiting the Onitsha Correctional Centre during the Easter celebrations.

The former governor of Anambra state joined Archbishop Valerian Okeke for a special Easter mass with the inmates.

Obi motivated the prisoners to reach out for their best selves even while still in jail. Image: X/@PeterObi

In a post on his official X handle (formerly Twitter), Obi mentioned that "we are all prisoners" in our nation, facing various challenges that require divine intervention and collective efforts to overcome.

He urged Nigerians to pray and work towards their freedom by upholding righteousness and contributing to national development.

Obi encouraged them not to lose hope despite their current circumstances. Instead, he advised them to utilise their time in the correctional centre to improve themselves, acquire new skills, and commit to doing what is right.

He said:

"I urged the inmates...not to be dispirited by their present condition, but to leverage their stay in the correctional centre to better their lives, develop their skills, and commit to doing what is right."

He then went on to acknowledge the efforts of important stakeholders who have taken it upon themselves to ensure that the inmates receive equivalent services to those in the outside world.

Netizens React to Obi's Easter Message

Members of the online community were swift to react to the politician's visit to the correctional centre.

While some criticized the presidential hopeful's choice of words, particularly when he stated that all Nigerians are prisoners of the nation, others praised his compassionate efforts to inspire individuals who often struggle with depression and feelings of hopelessness.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments under the post below:

Nwachukwu Chigozie M said:

"Na only and your obingos be prisoners. If you like visit all the correctional centers in the world, nothing for you come 2027. SDP won't even save you"

Ocular Priest said:

"The only politician that doesn't discriminate. Happy Easter HE Peter Obi."

Adesina commented:

"Only you and your family are prisoners. I'm not a prisoner. Politics ti baye e je, Peter."

June12 Mandate wrote:

"Your family are prisoners, from your ancestors to your parents. Not me and my family in SW .. oponu alatenuje arindin"

