Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, has welcomed the rescued of the 137 schoolchildren earlier kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna state.

However, the legal icon was interviewed exclusively by Legit.ng, lamented that it was more worrisome that the northern region where efforts were being made to reduce the number of out-of-school children is the same place where schools appeared unsafe.

Anifowoshe makes cases for safety in Nigerian schools

She maintained that when the school is no longer safe for the children, it would be difficult to convince the parents to send their children to school.

The legal luminary said:

"It's indeed a relief to hear that the 137 schoolchildren who were kidnapped have been reunited with their families. Kudos to the Nigerian Military and the Nigerian government for their efforts in securing their release. May Nigeria succeed in its fight against terrorists and kidnappers.

"However, it's disheartening that the same northern Nigeria, where efforts are being made to reduce the population of out-of-school children, is plagued by consistent school invasions by terrorists. Research from December 2023 revealed that despite compulsory free basic education, around 10.5 million children aged 5 to 14 years are out of school in Nigeria, with approximately 50 per cent of these children residing in the northern region.

"When children are not safe in their schools, convincing them and their parents that education is their best pathway to a brighter future becomes challenging. It's essential to prioritize the safety and security of schools to ensure that every child has access to education without fear.

