Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Makurdi, Benue state - Two people were killed in a fresh communal crisis which broke out at North Bank, Benue state.

Legit.ng reports that North Bank is a suburb of Makurdi metropolis in Benúe state, northcentral Nigeria.

Two feared dead as rival groups clash in Benue. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Many houses were burnt and residents sustained injuries when a fight broke out between Tiv and Jukun natives on Sunday, March 31, and continued on Monday, April 1.

Daily Trust said Nura Umar, the commander of a local vigilante, Operation Shara (Sweep), divulged that two people were killed.

Umar said:

“It’s really bad. Many houses were burnt in Agatashi community at the river bank of old bridge around timber shade and abattoir side. It’s a fight between Jukun and Tiv.

“Two persons selling things on wheelbarrow were victims of the crisis. They were caught and killed. We buried them today. Yesterday, Sunday, they shot two people while in church. They didn’t die; they are in the hospital.”

Catherine Anene, the police spokesperson in Benue state, did not yet respond to calls put through her telephone as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng reports that as the Tiv and Jukun yearslong crisis continues, the Benue state government is seeking a solution to the conflict.

The squabble has impacted food insecurity in parts of Benue state as more farming communities are displaced.

Read more Benue news:

Gunfire erupts between militia groups in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a violent clash between rival militia groups in Gbagir community of Ukum local government area (LGA) of Benue state resulted in the tragic deaths of a family of seven and 38 others.

The incident instilled fear in the residents who witnessed the gruesome violence.

While most of the casualties were suspected members of the warring militias vying for dominance – known as "Full Fire" and "Chain" – at least 12 innocent farmers were also caught in the crossfire.

Source: Legit.ng