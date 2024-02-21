A group of kind Nigerians have donated food and sanitary products to internally displaced people in Benue state

The group, Maternify Health Initiative worked Bumkeng Selizz Care Foundation to feed 14,000 people

Information obtained by Legit.ng shows that basic medical checks and medicine were provided for the IDPs

Socoure came the way of the internally displaced people (IDPs) at the North Bank, Makurdi camp.

According to information obtained by Legit.ng, the help was provided by Maternify Health Initiative, a non-profit group poised to address the problem of maternal deaths in Nigeria and Bumkeng Selizz Care Foundation.

The group provided food and medicine. Photo credit: Maternify.

The outreach involved feeding the 14,000 people at the camp and providing maternal sanitary products, digital blood pressure equipment, essential drugs like folic acid and iron tablets and education of the pregnant women on healthy practices to imbibe during pregnancy.

It will be recalled that the Ichwa IDP camp in North Bank Makurdi has over 14,000 people, with about 120 pregnant women, and is just one of the many IDP camps in Benue State.

Speaking about the conditions of the women, the executive director of Maternify, Dr. Saater Igyuse emphasized the need for these pregnant women to be provided with safe and hygienic environments where they can deliver without complications.

He also stated that to reduce the incidences of maternal deaths in the state, it is important to encourage girl child education, as educated women usually make better reproductive health decisions.

He told Legit.ng:

"The government also needs to subsidize the cost of ante-natal and hospital deliveries as unsafe deliveries are the major causes of deaths in pregnancy."

Nigerians start a business for an old man

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media put smiles on the lips of an old man who was spotted working hard at a construction site.

It all started when the man was spotted moulding block despite having problems with his posture.

Nigerians have now opened a cement business for him, starting with a whole trailer load of Dangote cement. His story has changed since the video emerged on social media.

