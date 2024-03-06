The Nigerian Police Command in Benue state has confirmed a tragic incident in the Gbagir community of the Ukum local government area

Reports confirmed a crossfire incident between militia groups in the state, which led to the demise of an entire family

It was gathered that the affected family constituted seven persons, and 38 other victims were confirmed

Ukum, Benue - A violent clash between rival militia groups in the Gbagir community of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State resulted in the tragic deaths of a family of seven and 38 others.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, instilled fear in the local residents who witnessed the gruesome violence.

The Benue police command has confirmed the tragic incident and deployed officers to the affected area. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

While most of the casualties were suspected members of the warring militias vying for dominance – known as "Full Fire" and "Chain" – at least 12 innocent farmers were also caught in the crossfire.

Many residents have fled the area, with scores of people wounded and others still unaccounted for as of Wednesday morning.

A traditional leader, who chose not to reveal their identity, informed reporters in Makurdi that a conflict erupted on Tuesday when a militia leader from Benue reportedly abducted a Taraba militia leader, Alhaji Gana, and his family from the neighbouring Chinkai community in Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

The abducted individuals were known for their involvement in banditry and kidnappings.

Community leaders recount incident

According to the community leader, a ransom of N100 million was initially demanded, but only N5 million was eventually paid.

He mentioned that the Chiefs notified the political leaders upon observing the armed militia's presence in Benue communities, who promptly informed Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The governor then alerted the military for prompt intervention.

Additionally, a high-ranking military official verifying the killings in Ukum stated that they resulted from a confrontation between two militia factions.

Furthermore, the source noted that the villagers are aware of the perpetrators but are protecting them.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“These are militia men killing themselves. Yes, we acknowledge that probably one or two people may have been caught in the cross fire, but the majority of the people that were killed are members of the militia gangs in the area.”

State Police Commissioner Emmanuel Adesina, speaking to reporters in Makurdi, confirmed the deployment of additional officers to the area.

He also acknowledged the recovery of five bodies up to this point.

