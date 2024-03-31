President Bola Tinubu's administration, nearing its first year, faces speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle

However, the president's spokesperson dismissed these claims as premature, suggesting that any reshuffling would await the conclusion of ongoing investigations

Meanwhile, human rights activist Deji Adeyanju critiques the performance of Tinubu's ministers, particularly highlighting concerns about the alleged incompetence of some cabinet members

FCT, Abuja - Almost one year into his administration, there are insinuations that President Bola Tinubu may soon consider reshuffling his cabinet.

According to a recent report, the president is set to commence a three-step approach for assessing his ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) ahead of his first year in office.

The objective, Legit.ng gathers, is to provide a platform that will allow members of the public to make inputs about the ministers that will be retained and those that may be asked to go.

However, presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, described reports of cabinet reshuffling by President Bola Tinubu as mere speculation.

Ngelale said a possible cabinet reshuffle by President Tinubu would have to wait until the ongoing investigations into the alleged fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Po=overty Alleviation and its suspended social investment programmes have been concluded.

Majority of Tinubu's ministers are underperforming - Adeyanju

Speaking to Legit.ng on the development, a human rights activist and lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, said the only minister in Tinubu's government with outstanding performance is Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who is heading the Ministry of Interior.

"If we are being honest, aside from the minister of interior, whom everyone can attest has done incredibly well, none of his (Tinubu's) ministers has impressed me thus far," Adeyanju told Legit.ng.

The political activist said it would not be an exaggeration to suggest that most of President Tinubu's ministers "are underperforming and should be sacked."

Two ministers are incompetent - Adeyanju

Speaking further, Adeyanju said the performances of the ministers of power and women's affairs, Bayo Adelabu and Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, are below par.

His words:

"The two ministers whose level of incompetence has become glaringly apparent and demands immediate attention are the minister of power, regrettably referred to by many Nigerians as the "minister of darkness," and his counterpart in the Ministry of Women Affairs.

"The minister of power has proven to be grossly incompetent in addressing the challenges within the power sector. And the women affairs minister has failed to demonstrate the necessary competence and commitment to effectively address the real issues affecting women in the country.

What Tinubu needs to succeed - Adeyanju

Adeyanju added that President Tinubu needs to surround himself with competent cabinet members if he wants to succeed.

"If president Tinubu really wants to succeed, he must surround himself with sound minds who possess the expertise and determination to effectively implement his policies and initiatives for the good of the people," he told Legit.ng.

Why I feel happy to work for Tinubu, Wike says

Meanwhile, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike, has restated that he was happy being part of President Tinubu’s administration.

He said that the "Renewed Hope Agenda" is really bringing the needed change to Nigeria.

The FCT minister noted that President Tinubu came prepared to renew the dying hopes of Nigerians and has demonstrated capacity and commitment to making the needed impact,

