President Bola Tinubu administration has been said to be on the right track after removing the fuel subsidy and floating the country's currency

Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the APC, while speaking with Legit.ng, said Tinubu needed to clear the messes of former President Buhari's administration, particularly in the CBN

Chukwuebuka maintained that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party would not have done anything different since they also campaigned to remove subsidies and float the currency

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for his economic policies so far, considering the fact that many challenges from the previous administration need to be cleared, particularly at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This is as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, posited that Tinubu inherited many economic woes from the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB).

Responding to the question of whether Nigerians would have had a different experience should Tinubu not have been declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Chukwuebuka posited that the country might not have anything different from either of the opposition candidates.

Why Atiku, Obi may not be different

Chukwuebuka maintained that both Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party campaigned on removing the fuel subsidy and floating the naira, which was the same thing President Tinubu did.

According to the APC chieftain, Atiku and Obi did not tell Nigerians how they plan to go about the fuel subsidy and floating of the naira or what they would do to curtail the aftermath of the two policies.

He said:

"Looking at what was inherited from the PMB administration, there are a lot of messes to cleanse, especially in CBN, so I don't know what Obi or Atiku would have done differently because they are all campaigned with floating of naira and subsidy removal."

Tinubu warned against sabotage

