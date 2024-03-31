Barrister Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist, criticised President Tinubu's administration in FCT, Abuja, rating it a low 2/10 for its performance

Adeyanju also argued that neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi, Tinubu's contenders in the 2023 elections, could have significantly improved Nigeria's situation due to structural issues

The activist emphasised the need for restructuring and genuine leadership to address Nigeria's challenges

FCT, Abuja - As President Bola Tinubu nears his first year in office, a human rights activist and lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, has ranked his administration's performance abysmally low.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, March 30, the political activist said he would score President Tinubu 2/10.

"If I were to score him, I would definitely give him 2/10. The 2 is for the effort he has put into destroying the economy with his incompetent ministers and the governor of CBN," he said.

Why Obi or Atiku couldn't have performed better - Adeyanju

Asked if Tinubu's two major contenders in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, could have performed better if they were the president, Adeyanju said:

"I do not believe that Obi or Atiku could have done anything differently as the problem with Nigeria is more structural than what many people think it is."

Restructuring is what Nigeria needs - Adeyanju

The human rights activist said the solution to Nigeria's myriad of problems is restructuring.

He said:

"What the country needs is restructuring and sincere leadership. Once we have leaders who are genuinely sincere about the development of this country and not a means to enrich their pockets, only then will we have a working nation."

What Tinubu needs to succeed - Adeyanju

Meanwhile, in a previous report, Adeyanju said President Tinubu needs to surround himself with competent cabinet members if he wants to succeed.

"If President Tinubu really wants to succeed, he must surround himself with sound minds who possess the expertise and determination to effectively implement his policies and initiatives for the good of the people," he told Legit.ng.

