Fresh trouble looms for ministers under President Bola Tinubu's cabinet who are not delivering on his mandate

Sources close to the presidency revealed that The Nigerian leader is set to drop underperforming ministers

They said Tinubu is set to launch a platform that would enable Nigerians to give feedback on the assessment of each minister and their performance and two other steps involved

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to commence a three-step approach for the assessment of his ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) ahead of his first year in office.

The objective is to provide a platform that will allow members of the public to make inputs about the ministers that will be retained and those that may be asked to go, as President Tinubu's led federal government marks its first year in office on May 29, 2024.

As reported by BusinessDay, credible sources at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, March 18, disclosed that President Tinubu would have launched the platform on Tuesday, March 19, that will enable Nigerians provide feedbacks on their assessment of each Ministers and their performance.

However, the flag off of the platform has been shifted to next week, to enable the office of the special adviser on policy coordination, headed by Hadiza Bala-Usman complete the process.

How Tinubu will drop ministers

According to the Tinubu's aide, Bala-Usman, the decision to drop underperforming ministers will be carried out in three basic steps:

The first step will be the public's assessment The second step will be carried out by the policy coordination office And the third step will be carried out by a group of consultants who will also give their assessments on the ministers performance so far.

Hadiza Bala-Usman explained thus:

“This will be done at three different levels. First, you have members of the public who can through the platform, get relevant information on the President Bola Tinubu’s targets for each Ministry and through that give feedback on the performance of each Minister based on the targets provided,” the source said.

“The next stage will be evaluation carried out by the Policy Coordination office, and lastly, a group of Consultants will also give their assessments on the Ministers performance.

“So, these will be the basis for determining which Minister stays and those that will leave the cabinet because of poor performance.”

Tinubu told to drop non-performing security chiefs

Legit.ng reported earlier that the forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen had asked President Bola Tinubu to fire any security chief who fails to live up to expectations.

The secretary of the forum, Alphonsus Oga Eba, stated this following the high rate of kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

He made this known while speaking with House correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, on Friday, March 15.

The Chairman of Cross Rivers state chapter of the APC, said:

“Where a District Police Officer or a Commissioner of Police or whoever that is in control of whatever security architect at whatever level is found wanting, Mr. President should wield the big stick.”

